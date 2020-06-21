DRAGONFORCE Is 'Almost Finished' Writing New Album

June 21, 2020 0 Comments

DRAGONFORCE Is 'Almost Finished' Writing New Album

DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li was a guest on the latest episode of Nuclear Blast's "Saturday Night Lockdown" with host Francesco Paoli of FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE. Asked how he has been spending his coronavirus downtime, Herman said (see video below): "We played our first show [in support of our eighth full-length LP, 'Extreme Power Metal'] on the album release date [last September], which was on TwitchCon, which is a Twitch convention. And we got that streamed to, like, 1.7 million people. Everything started out great — it was awesome. We had a sold-out tour happening. Everything was going well. We were gonna film a music video for every single DRAGONFORCE song on the album, and we got halfway through it, and COVID-19 happened. So the tour stopped. And some videos, we can't complete them. We filmed all of it, but we need some more footage. So we've got videos on hold now. And instead, we're writing a new album. Why not? Just like everybody — you just write a new album when you're sitting at home. And strangely enough, it's almost finished. [Laughs]"

Speaking about the DRAGONFORCE songwriting process, Li said: "The way DRAGONFORCE work is the only time you can write is when you're not touring. So if we don't write something now and work on something now, we can never finish it, because the touring starts next March at the moment. I looked at my dates and [went], 'When is this gonna stop?' And I kind of thought, 'Well, is it really gonna start next March?' Depending on the country. So, it's, like, we've gotta get this album recorded — most of it — before the touring starts. You basically have to finish it before the touring starts — that's my view. That's only possible, obviously, if you can record yourself, and we always record most of the album ourselves."

DRAGONFORCE's recent European and North American tour dates marked the band's first with new bassist and backing vocalist Alicia Vigil (VIGIL OF WAR), who joined DRAGONFORCE in January. Last August, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. Playing bass for the group at some its shows late last year was Damien Rainaud, who produced "Extreme Power Metal".

Photo by Vince Edwards

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).