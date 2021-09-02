DRAGONFORCE: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'Troopers Of The Stars' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of "Troopers Of The Stars", the new video from DRAGONFORCE, can be seen below. The tracks is taken from the band's "Extreme Power Metal" album, which came out in September 2019. Inspired by the movie "Starship Troopers", "Troopers Of The Stars" was filmed before the pandemic with a large-scale production, directed by Roboshobo (a.k.a. Robert Schober), in Los Angeles, California.

DRAGONFORCE commented: "The long-awaited 'Troopers Of The Stars' video is finally here. Be sure to watch it again and again to see if you can spot all the easter eggs in there!"

Fans can purchase exclusive, limited "Troopers Of The Stars" merchandise now at this location.

DRAGONFORCE recently announced a European with POWERWOLF and WARKINGS, set to take place in the fall of 2022.

Known as the fastest band in the world, Grammy-nominated extreme power metal band DRAGONFORCE is based in London, England. Their platinum-selling record "Through The Fire And Flames" brought them international acclaim and was featured as the most-challenging song on "Guitar Hero III". Their energetic and humorous live performances have won them fans on every continent.

The group is known for their long, complex and fast guitar solos performed by Herman Li and Sam Totman, who founded the band after meeting through a classified ad in 1999. Since then, the band has released eight studio albums, including "Valley Of The Damned" (2003), "Sonic Firestorm" (2004), "Inhuman Rampage" (2006), "Ultra Beatdown" (2008), "The Power Within" (2012), "Maximum Overload" (2014) and "Reaching into Infinity" (2017). 2019 brought the next chapter in DRAGONFORCE history: "Extreme Power Metal".

Drawing from a wide range of influences, the band's sound combines the sing-a-long choruses of classic '80s rock with triumphant, uplifting melodies and fantasy-themed power-metal-inspired lyrics. As a nod to their passion for all things video-game related, the band frequently incorporates retro game sounds and melodies into their recordings and live shows.

