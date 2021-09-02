DRAGONFORCE: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'Troopers Of The Stars' Video

September 2, 2021 0 Comments

DRAGONFORCE: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'Troopers Of The Stars' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of "Troopers Of The Stars", the new video from DRAGONFORCE, can be seen below. The tracks is taken from the band's "Extreme Power Metal" album, which came out in September 2019. Inspired by the movie "Starship Troopers", "Troopers Of The Stars" was filmed before the pandemic with a large-scale production, directed by Roboshobo (a.k.a. Robert Schober), in Los Angeles, California.

DRAGONFORCE commented: "The long-awaited 'Troopers Of The Stars' video is finally here. Be sure to watch it again and again to see if you can spot all the easter eggs in there!"

Fans can purchase exclusive, limited "Troopers Of The Stars" merchandise now at this location.

DRAGONFORCE recently announced a European with POWERWOLF and WARKINGS, set to take place in the fall of 2022.

Known as the fastest band in the world, Grammy-nominated extreme power metal band DRAGONFORCE is based in London, England. Their platinum-selling record "Through The Fire And Flames" brought them international acclaim and was featured as the most-challenging song on "Guitar Hero III". Their energetic and humorous live performances have won them fans on every continent.

The group is known for their long, complex and fast guitar solos performed by Herman Li and Sam Totman, who founded the band after meeting through a classified ad in 1999. Since then, the band has released eight studio albums, including "Valley Of The Damned" (2003), "Sonic Firestorm" (2004), "Inhuman Rampage" (2006), "Ultra Beatdown" (2008), "The Power Within" (2012), "Maximum Overload" (2014) and "Reaching into Infinity" (2017). 2019 brought the next chapter in DRAGONFORCE history: "Extreme Power Metal".

Drawing from a wide range of influences, the band's sound combines the sing-a-long choruses of classic '80s rock with triumphant, uplifting melodies and fantasy-themed power-metal-inspired lyrics. As a nod to their passion for all things video-game related, the band frequently incorporates retro game sounds and melodies into their recordings and live shows.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).