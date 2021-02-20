DOWN's KIRK WINDSTEIN Is 'Looking Forward' To Working On Band's Covers EP

DOWN guitarist Kirk Windstein has confirmed to "The Rock Savages" podcast that the band's next release will be an EP of cover songs. "'Cause we like fucking around with different stuff, and we're influenced by so many different styles," he said (hear audio below). "We've just gotta agree on six songs to do. We don't wanna do the obvious shit — we don't wanna do [BLACK] SABBATH and stuff like that — so we're trying to find some obscure stuff that fits our style."

Asked if some tracks have already been agreed upon, Kirk said: "Yes and no. The more we talk about it, the more it changes. So there's, like, 30 songs that have been mentioned. So, we'll see. But I'm looking forward to working on that. It should be a good time."

DOWN celebrated the 25th anniversary of its classic debut album, "NOLA", last August with a special livestreamed event, fittingly dubbed "The Quarter Century Throwdown".

Plans for select shows featuring vocalist Philip Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders performing the record in its entirety were sidelined due to the global pandemic. In its wake, the band took part in the livestream.

A founding member of DOWN, Windstein left the band in 2013 in order to focus on CROWBAR and his family life. He was replaced by Bobby Landgraf, DOWN's former guitar tech who was previously in GAHDZILLA MOTOR COMPANY, a 1990s outfit also featuring Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER), and HONKY.

Windstein announced his return to DOWN in 2019, with the band confirming a number of festival appearances for 2020 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "NOLA", all of which have since been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Prior to "The Quarter Century Throwdown", DOWN's last live appearance took place in August 2016 at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas.

