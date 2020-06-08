DOWNLOAD Festival Raises More Than $150,000 For United Kingdom's NHS With Charity T-Shirts

According to Express & Star, a charity shirt created by Download festival has raised £125,000 (approximately $159.000) for the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS).

The shirt was first released in April, and after initial stocks sold out, more were created due to "phenomenal demand."

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt go to NHS Charities Together, the national membership organization for NHS Charities, representing more than 200 member charities offering aid to the NHS as well as volunteers.

This year's Download festival — which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe — will be transformed into a "virtual festival."

The 2020 edition of Download was set to take place on June 12-14 at Castle Donington, with headlining performances by IRON MAIDEN, KISS and SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

Saying they "didn't want to miss out on the biggest weekend in rock," the festival organizers will now stream music, interviews and previously unseen performances on those dates instead.

They explained in a statement: "We'll have three daily shows with a mix of music, special interviews, unseen performances, exclusive footage, interactive content and loads more. The shows will be broadcast across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday — recreating the best weekend of the summer in the safety and comfort of your own home!"

The virtual festival will be streamed across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

