DOWN To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'NOLA' With Full-Length Exclusive Livestream On August 29

This year marks the 25th anniversary of DOWN's 1995-released, now classic debut, "NOLA". Plans for select shows featuring vocalist Philip Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders performing the record in its entirety were sidelined due to the global pandemic. In its wake, the band is pleased to announce an exclusive livestream later this month.

Fittingly dubbed "The Quarter Century Throwdown", the high-production, multi-camera event will take place August 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST using cutting-edge streaming technology to create a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience. The show will be rebroadcast August 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST until September 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Comments the band: "DOWN was a simple band started by friends with a love of heavy music and the songs on the 'NOLA' album were magic from the first rehearsal. We're extremely grateful to be celebrating the 'NOLA' record with a live stream that the world can see. Watch the show and plug in through your loudest stereo! We love y'all!"

Your virtual ticket livestream tickets and packages are available

10% of ticket sales will be donated to the United Houma Nation (UHN), a state-recognized tribe of approximately 17,000 members residing within a six-parish (county) service area encompassing 4,570 square miles. The six parishes — Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines — are located along the Southeastern coast of Louisiana. Within this area, distinct tribal communities are situated among the interwoven bayous and canals where Houmas traditionally earned a living. Although by land and road these communities are distant, they were historically very close by water. However, boat travel is no longer a viable option due to the effects of coastal erosion, which has left these waterways either nonexistent or impassable and, in many cases, completely open water that requires larger vessels for safe travel. The tribe today is presented with the unique challenges of preserving and maintaining its culture and way of life when the land is disappearing. The United Houma Nation is committed and dedicated to doing exactly that. In addition, 10% of proceeds raised from a special, limited DOWN/United Houma Nation t-shirt will also be donated to the UHN.

A founding member of DOWN, Windstein left the band in 2013 in order to focus on CROWBAR and his family life. He was replaced by Bobby Landgraf, DOWN's former guitar tech who was previously in GAHDZILLA MOTOR COMPANY, a 1990s outfit also featuring Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER), and HONKY.

Windstein announced his return to DOWN last year, with the band confirming a number of festival appearances for 2020 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of DOWN's debut album, "NOLA", all of which have since been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Asked if DOWN has started work on new material, Kirk told Revolver: "There's actually been no talk of that. The main thing was trying to do the European festivals and Psycho Las Vegas [in Las Vegas]. Psycho Las Vegas was pushed back a year, and, obviously, the European festivals were all canceled. So I have no idea what's in the future. We're working on something really special here in the next few months that I'm excited about, and that's all I can really say. I'm super excited to get together with all the guys again."

DOWN was forced to cancel a number of shows in 2016 after Anselmo was filmed giving a Nazi salute and shouting "white power" at a California concert.

Keenan later offered his take on what transpired, telling Metal Wani that DOWN was "far from done" after the controversial incident. "You know, DOWN didn't do anything wrong," he said. "I mean, we were just guilty by association on that one. That was Phil's mistake. I've spoken to Phil and told him to get his shit together, and he is. He knows he made a mistake and was being stupid."

He continued: "I've known the guy [most of my life]. He's not what that whole thing framed him to be at all. But, yeah, there's definitely a future for DOWN. I wouldn't throw all the shit we've done, beautiful music we've done on one stupid moment that was caught on camera, and he apologized for. [So we are] far from done."

DOWN's last live appearance took place in August 2016 at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas.