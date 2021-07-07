DOWN Announces 'NOLA Town Throwdown' Livestream

Long-running heavy metal supergroup DOWN, featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders, will return to the stage Friday, August 13 for a very special in-person live and virtual experience.

The fittingly titled "NOLA Town Throwdown" will take place at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fans can attend the show in person while those who can't make it, can still catch it in real time from the comfort of their living room. Support will be provided by special guest comedian Dave Hill.

Comments Anselmo: "It's gonna be great to play our hometown again! Always a blast!"

Says Keenan: "'NOLA Town Throwdown' is a long time coming. Let's do this and make it epic! Up the hammers!"

Adds Bruders: “Through the hard times and now for the good times, this is gonna be a very special show for everyone! We're ready to turn it up and slam it DOWN!"

Says Windstein: "Playing on stage with my brothers in DOWN is always a special moment to me. We can't wait to blow the roof off of The Fillmore! Being in NOLA takes this to a whole new level!"

States Bower: "It's been way too long, y'all! I can't remember the last time we played NOLA. On Friday, August 13th we will play our hometown. A DOWN show y'all! Old friends, good times, and great tunes on a superstitious night! We're ready to jam, are you?"

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. central time through LiveNation.com for the live event and Down-Nola.com for the livestream. Don't miss out — tickets will go quick!

Last August, DOWN celebrated the 25th anniversary of its classic debut album, "NOLA", with a special livestreamed event. Dubbed "The Quarter Century Throwdown", the high-production, multi-camera event took place using cutting-edge streaming technology to create a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience.

Plans for select shows featuring Anselmo, Keenan, Windstein, Bower and Bruders performing the record in its entirety were sidelined due to the global pandemic. In its wake, the band took part in the livestream.

A founding member of DOWN, Windstein left the band in 2013 in order to focus on CROWBAR and his family life. He was replaced by Bobby Landgraf, DOWN's former guitar tech who was previously in GAHDZILLA MOTOR COMPANY, a 1990s outfit also featuring Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER), and HONKY.

Windstein announced his return to DOWN in 2019, with the band confirming a number of festival appearances for 2020 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "NOLA", all of which have since been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Prior to the August 2020 livestream, DOWN's last live appearance took place in August 2016 at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas.

Photo by Danin Drahos