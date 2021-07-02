DOUG PINNICK's GRINDER BLUES To Release 'El Dos' Album In September

July 2, 2021 0 Comments

DOUG PINNICK's GRINDER BLUES To Release 'El Dos' Album In September

Metalville Records has set a September 24 release date for GRINDER BLUES' second album, "El Dos".

The hard rock blues trio — featuring Doug "Dug" Pinnick (KING'S X) on bass and vocals, guitarist and vocalist Jabo Bihlman, and Scot "Little" Bihlman on drums, percussion, and vocals — offers a high-energy, bone-crushing sound and from-the-gut songwriting, putting a fresh, contemporary spin on the blues tradition.

"The idea for the music was to stay away from the clichés and rock out," dUg explains. "If we felt like we were heading into any songs that seemed like standard blues lyrically or musically, we made it a point to veer in the opposite direction."

GRINDER BLUES' new album is like a shot of adrenaline to the heart of the genre. Its 10 original, high-voltage songs sizzle with daredevil virtuosity and rock with unrestrained energy.

"We're trying to push the boundaries of a genre that can be stale if you’re not careful," Jabo explains. "But we've got the right blend of chops, energy, and love for the blues to really breathe some fire into it."

"El Dos" track listing:

01. Another Way Round
02. Everybody
03. Gotta Get Me Some Of That
04. Who Wants A Spankin
05. When The Storm Comes
06. Somebody
07. Keep Away
08. Hold Me Close
09. Hand Of God
10. King Without A Throne

In a 2014 interview with Blues.gr, Pinnick stated about GRINDER BLUES' debut LP: "We wanted to make a blues-based record that was traditional, but twisted, with typical blues lyrics but also with a twist, and make sure it sounded like we were having fun."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).