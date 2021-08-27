DOUG PINNICK's GRINDER BLUES Releases Music Video For 'Gotta Get Me Some Of That'

GRINDER BLUES — the hard rock blues trio featuring Doug "Dug" Pinnick (KING'S X) on bass and vocals, guitarist and vocalist Jabo Bihlman, and Scot "Little" Bihlman on drums, percussion, and vocals — has released the music video for the song "Gotta Get Me Some Of That". The track is the first single from the band's second album, "El Dos", set for international release on September 24 via Metalville Records.

GRINDER BLUES offers a high-energy, bone-crushing sound and from-the-gut songwriting, putting a fresh, contemporary spin on the blues tradition.

"The idea for the music was to stay away from the clichés and rock out," Pinnick explains. "If we felt like we were heading into any songs that seemed like standard blues lyrically or musically, we made it a point to veer in the opposite direction."

GRINDER BLUES' new album is like a shot of adrenaline to the heart of the genre. Its 10 original, high-voltage songs sizzle with daredevil virtuosity and rock with unrestrained energy.

"We're trying to push the boundaries of a genre that can be stale if you’re not careful," Jabo explains. "But we've got the right blend of chops, energy, and love for the blues to really breathe some fire into it."

"El Dos" track listing:

01. Another Way Round

02. Everybody

03. Gotta Get Me Some Of That

04. Who Wants A Spankin

05. When The Storm Comes

06. Somebody

07. Keep Away

08. Hold Me Close

09. Hand Of God

10. King Without A Throne

In a 2014 interview with Blues.gr, Pinnick stated about GRINDER BLUES' debut LP: "We wanted to make a blues-based record that was traditional, but twisted, with typical blues lyrics but also with a twist, and make sure it sounded like we were having fun."

