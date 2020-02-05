DOUG ALDRICH Says GLENN HUGHES Is 'Killing It' On THE DEAD DAISIES' New Album

Doug Aldrich spoke to Guitar Interactive Magazine about the forthcoming album from THE DEAD DAISIES, the hard rock "collective" founded by Australian musician and businessman David Lowy. The group's fifth LP was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France and is due on April 24. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Aldrich said (see video below): "The new record kick-ass. [Glenn is] on fire. It's a different sound than anything he's done, maybe, before — definitely different for me. Of course, I was sorry to see John and Marco go, but Glenn is killing it. He's a legend and he is who he is. There's a reason why he's called the 'Voice Of Rock.' He brings it every day."

Aldrich, who played guitar for Hughes's solo band on tour in Europe, South America and Japan prior to joining THE DEAD DAISIES, said that it was "amazing" to reconnect with Glenn. "We were talking about doing some recording together maybe at some point; it just never happened," the guitarist said. "He got in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and then he got so busy with his 'Hughes Plays Deep Purple' [tour], [and] I was busy with THE DAISIES. But then something happened, and John Corabi wanted to have some free time to do his own thing, and Marco too. And [Lowy and the rest of THE DEAD DAISIES camp] started talking to Glenn, and they said, 'Hey, we're talking to Glenn Hughes.' I go, 'Man, that would be amazing.'"

Asked about THE DEAD DAISIES' plans for the rest of the year, Doug said: "We're almost done with the record. It's gonna start getting mixed. I'm really excited about it, obviously. The songs are top — really good. I think it's gonna be one of my favorite records I was a part of. And then we start touring in April."

Hughes told "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at last month's NAMM show that THE DEAD DAISIES's new album is "a beautiful piece of music." He described the LP's musical direction as "classic rock," adding that "it's a groovy album. It's got a lot of melodies to it. It's what you can imagine with me joining them — what could have happened and what has happened. It's a very interesting piece of music."

Hughes went on to praise Lowy, saying that collaborating with THE DEAD DAISIES leader — who is also the son of billionaire Frank Lowy, the founder of one of the biggest retail groups in the world, Westfield — was a "wonderful" experience. "He's a studious guitar player," Glenn said. "He works his socks off. With Doug playing lead, David plays rhythm, it's a good combination with me playing the way I play."

Last August, THE DEAD DAISIES released "Righteous Days", the band's first song to feature Hughes.

According to Wikipedia, since the band's formation in 2012, THE DEAD DAISIES has featured two dozen different members (including "session" players and "temporary substitutes"), including drummer Brian Tichy (FOREIGNER, WHITESNAKE), GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Richard Fortus and GN'R keyboardist Dizzy Reed. The group has toured with the likes of AEROSMITH, KISS and BLACK STAR RIDERS.

Known as the "voice of rock," the 68-year-old Hughes is best known for fronting the Mk. III and Mk. IV lineups of DEEP PURPLE in the mid-1970s and for singing on BLACK SABBATH's 1986 album "Seventh Star". He was replaced by Ray Gillen after only six live performances with the band.

In 2009, Hughes formed BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION with blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO) and drummer Jason Bonham (BONHAM, FOREIGNER). Hughes recently told Midlands Metalheads Radio that the group will reunite to record its fifth album in January of 2021.

Photo courtesy of THE DEAD DAISIES Facebook page

