DOUG ALDRICH Remembers RANDY RHOADS On 38th Anniversary Of OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist's Passing

Doug Aldrich has paid tribute to Randy Rhoads on the 38th anniversary of the legendary OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist's passing.

Rhoads and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Ozzy's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

On Thursday, Aldrich took to his Instagram to share a Ross Halfin photo of Rhoads, Osbourne and Rudy Sarzo onstage at the July 1981 Day On The Green concert in Oakland, California and he included the following message: "It was 38 years ago that we lost Randy..... I was so fortunate to have seen him play live in Philadelphia. After I moved to LA, I actually got to meet him. I met a kid called Eddie who called me and asked me if I wanted to go see DEBROW [sic] at the Whisky... He said Randy was gonna jam a couple songs.... I'm like who? Randy Rhoads? The English guy from BLIZZARD OF OZ? He goes no, he's not English... he's from Burbank... I'm like what??!!!! He goes yea, I used to get guitar lessons from him... I was in shock!!! Haha...

"So yea, we went and somehow got in and then walked to the backstage door... Eddie knocked.. the guard said you kids can't come in here... Right then, Randy goes 'hey Eddie!' Eddie's looks up the stairs and says hi Randy... Randy goes... Hey let those guys up..... i walked up those stairs in one step and shook his hand:) He was so cool.. a real star...he played a Dean V that night. I guess he borrowed it? Anyone know?

"Anyone know Eddie? We lost touch after my phone got disconnected....

"Still can't believe it this all happened. Grateful:)

"P.S. the next weekend after I met Randy, Eddie called and said hey Randy's gonna jam at the Whisky again and asked if I wanted to meet up? What do you think I said?"

In a 2017 interview with Listen Iowa, Doug confirmed that Randy was an influence on him as a young man learning to play guitar. "Of course he was," he said. "There was only one Randy, so you can't copy him. But I loved him. I loved the fierce attack when he played, and the way he played with so much passion and energy. His riffs were so angular and classic, even Baroque-ish. Even his soloing was so cool. He was a different kind of person I could relate to. I'd look at Eddie Van Halen and think that he's so cool. But I couldn't play like that. Somehow I could relate to Randy easier. I love how he played."

Doug, who has previously played with DIO and WHITESNAKE, is currently a member of THE DEAD DAISIES, which recently signed a global deal with Spinefarm Records. The group's fifth LP was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France and is tentatively due in late May. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

