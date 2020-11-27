DOUG ALDRICH Recounts His Wife's Battle With COVID-19

Doug Aldrich has recounted his wife's battle with COVID-19, calling it a "very difficult" experience.

The former WHITESNAKE/DIO and current THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist revealed his wife's positive diagnosis during an appearance on a video podcast hosted by Todd Kerns, the bassist of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS.

Doug said (see video below): "My wife got COVID… Basically, she got it from a girlfriend — it was like a mothers' wine hangout Sunday. And she found out later that the girl had been positive. And I was, like, 'Oh, man.' So she went into quarantine. She tested negative twice. And I thought, 'Okay, we're out of the woods. She can come out of her room, and let my daughter go back to school.' And then she started feeling symptoms, and then she got tested and was positive. She went back full lockdown. Fortunately, in this rental place, it's got a bedroom-bathroom situation that's closed off with another door. So it's almost like you've got two doors you've gotta go through to get to her. So I would just leave food out."

According to Doug, his wife "came out of jail lockdown" about two weeks ago.

"The thing is it's almost like you're a criminal or something," he said. "But we did the right thing, and I'm so proud of her, 'cause she ended it — she didn't pass it to anybody. Me and the kids didn't get sick, and we had been tested now, and she's negative now. But I lost the babysitter, could not take my daughter to preschool. My son was already home. I went into full lockdown dad mode, having my little daughter with me all the time.

"It was very difficult, and after a couple of days, I'm, like, 'Okay, I've just gotta deal with this," he added.

This past Wednesday, 2,216 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout the U.S. The total U.S. death toll from the coronavirus was at 262,090 as of late Wednesday. The average number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. has now reached 1,600 per day. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has also more than doubled, with nearly 90,000 Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

THE DEAD DAISIES will release their fifth album, "Holy Ground", on January 22, 2021. The LP was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

