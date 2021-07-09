DOROTHY Releases New Single 'What's Coming To Me'

July 9, 2021 0 Comments

DOROTHY Releases New Single 'What's Coming To Me'

Dorothy returns today with her powerful, soul-baring new single, "What's Coming To Me". The swampy blues canticle recounts her time spent away since her lauded last record, during which she re-evaluated herself and found strength in her rock and roll roots. The soulful revelation sung through Dorothy's momentous voice "is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction," she reveals. "I think it's something we can all relate to. Everyone's struggling with something."

Directed by frequent SMASHING PUMPKINS collaborator and visual artist Linda Strawberry, the bold video for "What's Coming To Me" features spiritual iconography, striking costumes and a full-on exorcism — a moving depiction that foreshadows a new and defiant era for the songstress.

"What's Coming To Me" is available today across all digital retailers on Roc Nation. The track is expected to appear on Dorothy's upcoming album, "Gifts From The Holy Ghost", which is tentatively due later this year.

Dorothy recently stated about her musical evolution so far: "The first record [2016's 'Rockisdead'] was heavier, hard rock-influenced, and then the second record [2018's '28 Days In The Valley'] was a deviation into LSD land. I feel like I was willing to take a risk. But for my DNA and for what I love and just what feels genuine to me, rock and roll is just the way to go, even hard rock. There's something about rock where this other person comes out, and I get to be a badass, and it gives me permission to do that. And also just to vent my frustration or my grief or whatever."

Dorothy Martin was born in Budapest but raised in San Diego. As a child, she started singing early and eventually made her way to Los Angeles. Rolling Stone named Dorothy one of the best 50 Best New Artists of 2014 and soon after, Jay-Z's Roc Nation signed Dorothy.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).