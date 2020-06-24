DORO Teases 'Brickwall' Video

"Brickwall", the new single and video from German metal queen Doro Pesch, will be made available on Friday, June 26. A couple of teaser clips are available below.
"Brickwall" will be released digitally via Nuclear Blast and on vinyl on July 31.
One and a half years after the release of her extremely successful double album "Forever Warriors, Forever United", Doro has already started working on material for a new album.
"Since February, I've been back in the studio in the USA," she says. "There are some pretty awesome things happening in these writing sessions.
"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021", Doro explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like — and the song also fits quite well with these dark times.
"The lyrics are about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side — even if you literally have to tear down walls."
"Brickwall" was recorded in Hamburg together with Andreas Bruhn (ex-THE SISTERS OF MERCY) and will also be available as colored seven-inch vinyl in gold and silver limited to 300 copies each.
"The B-side will feature a great live version of 'Soldier Of Metal'," Doro promises. "The song was recorded during our recent 'Forever Warriors' tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn."
As previously reported, Doro will perform the second of two drive-in concerts in Germany this month while complying with the country's social distancing regulations. The show will be held on June 28 at Bottrop’s Autokino am Moviepark.
View this post on Instagram
My new single/video ´Brickwall´is coming out this Friday. Here's a first glimpse. Enjoy! ??❤️ Love, Doro #doropesch #foreverwarriorsforeverunited #allweare #warlock #allformetal #triumphandagony #dorofürimmer #metal #heavymetal #rock #metalhead #metalqueen #queenofmetal #fürimmer #metalheadgirl #metalheads #hardrock #rocknroll #hairmetal #blondeshavemorefun #queenofjetlags #musicianlife #newvideo #newsingle #brickwall #nuclearblastusa #nuclearblasteurope #nuclearblastshop
View this post on Instagram
My new single/video ´Brickwall´is coming out this Friday. Many of you liked yesterday's first glimpse. So here's another snippet. Enjoy! ??❤️ Love, Doro #doropesch #foreverwarriorsforeverunited #allweare #warlock #allformetal #triumphandagony #dorofürimmer #metal #heavymetal #rock #metalhead #metalqueen #queenofmetal #fürimmer #metalheadgirl #metalheads #hardrock #rocknroll #hairmetal #blondeshavemorefun #queenofjetlags #musicianlife #newsingle #newvideo #brickwall #nuclearblastshop #nuclearblasteurope #nuclearblastusa
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).