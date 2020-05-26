DORO PESCH To Perform Drive-In Concert In Germany Next Month

Doro Pesch will perform at a drive-in cinema in Germany on June 13.

Fans will have a rare opportunity to attend a live performance by the German metal queen at the CARantena Arena in Worms as part of the "Regenbogen 2 Rock Summer" while complying with the country's social distancing regulations.

Each car will be allowed to hold a maximum of two adults and children who live in the same household.

As the band plays live on stage, the performance will be broadcast on a big screen and the sound will be transmitted to the cars wirelessly.

For more information, visit www.carantena-arena.de.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino recently told investors on a quarterly earnings call that the company would experiment with drive-in shows this summer.

The first Live Nation show was held earlier in the month in Denmark, with 600 cars in attendance.

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said the crowds were respectful of distancing regulations and there were no notable incidents at the event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tom See, Live Nation's president of venues, told Rolling Stone that the tentative plan is for Live Nation to put on these concerts in their amphitheaters and allow fans to tailgate and give pod-style seating to keep social distancing measures active.

"Our ultimate goal is to connect fans with artists to create those lasting memories, and we have teams around the world exploring unique ways to make that happen," See said. "There's not a one-size-fits-all approach to drive-in concerts, but we're fortunate to have our venues and logistics in place to ramp these shows up quickly as communities are ready. Artists and fans are having fun with them, and employees and crews are glad to be working some shows, so for us it's a win all around."

