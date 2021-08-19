DORO PESCH To Guest On LITA FORD's New Album

Doro Pesch has confirmed that she has collaborated with Lita Ford on a song for Lita's upcoming solo album.

Ford's long-awaited follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, Doro stated about the pairing: "I just did something with Lita Ford, like, a year ago. I got this ['Metal Hall Of Fame'] award… I could give her this award. I got it one year before. Actually, in Wacken [Germany at the Wacken Open Air festival], the American guys came over. They flew to Wacken and I got this beautiful award. Oh, it was so awesome. And then I could give it to Lita Ford one year later. And we said, 'We've gotta do something [together].' Because we know each other from the early '80s. We did many photo sessions [together] and had many laughs. And we did actually something nice in the studio. And it will be on her record eventually. Yeah, we did something."

This past January, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

In 2019, Lita told The Metal Voice that her new album will include a song called "Monsters", which was inspired by infamous cult leaders like Charles Manson and David Koresh. "It's just really dark and nasty stuff — brainwashing people and all the stuff [Koresh] did, and got all those people to drink Kool-Aid," she said. "But then again, it could be someone like your attorney, or it could be someone like your mom who is the monster in your life. It could be your manager. You never know who the monster in your life is gonna turn out to be."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Five years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

