DORO PESCH Says She Also Received Bullet Containing LEMMY's Ashes

German metal queen Doro Pesch has confirmed to Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron" that she was one of several people who received a bullet from late MOTÖRHEAD frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister as a personal gift. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Two weeks ago, I got a little box from America. It came to my mom's house. At the moment, I'm in Germany. I go back to the States in two weeks. But I was in Germany. And then my mom said, 'Hey, do you expect something?' And I said, 'No.' And then she said, 'Shall I open it up?' And I said, 'Yeah, open it up.' And she said, 'There's a letter in it. And there's a little box in it. It's jewelry or something.' And I said, 'Okay. I'll wait. I'll get it.' And it was the bullet of Lemmy with Lemmy's ashes in there. And I tell you, I almost dropped dead. It was, like, 'Wow.' And then I heard that somebody said Lemmy wrote a list and he wanted his closest friends or family to have his ashes. And I've got this bullet right here. I had no words for it. It's pretty moving and touching. But in the letter, it said, 'He liked you a lot' or 'he loved you a lot,' and I thought, 'Oh, man. That feels so good.' That makes you feel like… Now I'm motivated for the next hundred years to do good and to rock the fans. That gave me so much love and so much energy."

Doro's bullet is not the only one whose existence has been publicly revealed. Two months ago, former "Headbangers Ball" host Riki Rachtman said that he was also mailed a bullet, calling it "the greatest gift I've ever received in my life." He added that he was "getting it made into a necklace so I can keep it on me everywhere I go." Last year, tennis player Pat Cash shared a photo of another Lemmy bullet, saying it had been gifted to UGLY KID JOE singer Whitfield Crane.

"#Lemmy (RIP) from #Motörhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends, last night one was presented to my mate #whitefieldCrane whilst we were having dinner at 'Lemmys bar' in 'The Rainbow'," Cash wrote on Instagram in February 2020.

Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

Last June, it was announced that Lemmy will get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

"Lemmy" will go into production later this year, with VMI introducing the film at the Cannes virtual market. It will follow Kilmister's life growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and a member of seminal psychedelic rock band HAWKWIND before forming MOTÖRHEAD.

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

