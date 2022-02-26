DORO PESCH Reflects On Darker Chapters Of Her Life: If It Hadn't Been For The Fans, 'I Probably Would Have Killed Myself'

February 26, 2022 0 Comments

DORO PESCH Reflects On Darker Chapters Of Her Life: If It Hadn't Been For The Fans, 'I Probably Would Have Killed Myself'

In a new interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked if she has ever thought about writing an autobiography. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "At one time I started writing a book, and then I couldn't take it anymore. I really couldn't sleep anymore; I got nightmares. Because if you really wanna think about the truth, oh, man, it's worse than a horror movie. And I thought, man, I'd rather wanna move on, do more good stuff, give out good power, energy, records and do a great tour and not thinking about all the times where I almost lost my life — many times. It was so hardcore and actually almost unbelievable, I think. I haven't seen a movie that hardcore yet. So when I was starting to write, and I did it with another journalist, and then after a while, I called him up and I said, 'Hey, no more. I can't take it.' I'd rather concentrate on positive stuff. And of course, all the people, they like to see and to hear about all these intense stories or the dirt. Maybe when I'm not touring anymore, then I would write it. It was a lot of stuff which was so unbelievable. And you probably need to go to a therapist after you read that book, when it's finally done. Yeah, it's really unbelievable. And sometimes I don't even know how I survived it… Everything you can imagine was happening. So I don't wanna continue writing that book right now… It's the same like if you would think about maybe — I don't know if you were ever married or divorced — but it's like when you think of your divorce, oh, it drives you crazy."

She continued: "It was the worst nightmares. Sometimes I think, man, if it wouldn't have been for the fans or for people I love, which are the fans, I probably would have killed myself. It was, like, really, really bad. And I thought, wow… [There was] no light on the end of the tunnel sometimes. So I don't even know how something changed to the better."

Asked if the dark times were a constant through her life, Doro said: "Yes. Yes. Yeah. Even when I was a little child, yeah, yeah, yeah. Oh, man. Bad stuff. And when you're a child, there was no way out sometimes. So I don't even know why I can be so happy right now. But it's because of the music and the fans and all that stuff. I don't know. It stopped a few years ago. But I always try to put everything maybe into some interesting songs or lyrics. I can feel when people are in pain or when there's something going on and stuff, so I can be maybe more sensitive towards people who need some uplifting things or some good energy and stuff. I think that's important. So that's maybe the reason why I had to go through some stuff which was not pleasant. But I have a deeper understanding now."

Doro is currently working on material for a new studio album, tentatively due later in the year. The LP will be the follow-up to "Forever Warriors, Forever United", which came out in 2018. That double album featured 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs.

In celebration of 35 years of the "Triumph And Agony" album from her former band WARLOCK, Doro released "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, last September through her own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. The "Triumph And Agony" artwork centered on Geoffrey Gillespie's famous original drawing of the "Warlock" embracing the blonde rock star.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).