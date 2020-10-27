DORO PESCH Recalls Sharing Stage With METALLICA For First Time: 'I Think It Was One Of Their First Gigs In Europe'

In a new interview with the "Ouch, You're On My Hair" podcast, German metal queen Doro Pesch discussed some of her favorite metal albums of all time, including METALLICA's "Kill 'Em All" and MEGADETH's "So Far, So Good... So What!" She said (hear audio below): "I'll tell you a funny story. I had my first record out — it was 'Burning The Witches' with WARLOCK — and then there was a promoter, and he said, 'Hey, you guys wanna play in my club?' It was a little club — maybe three or four hundred people. And we said, 'Yes, we would love it.' It was in the Netherlands. And he said, 'Yeah, there's another band coming from San Francisco.' And we thought, 'Ooh, that's cool.' So we played a great show — it was, like, stage diving and headbanging and no security. It was fantastic. So we said, 'Okay, let's check out the other band.' And it was METALLICA. And I think it was one of their first gigs in Europe. And yeah, I met Cliff Burton — he was so cool. And then we played a couple of festivals together. And I always loved James Hetfield. I loved all the guys — they were so great, especially in the early, early '80s. And 'Kill 'Em All', I think it was a mindblowing album. And then MEGADETH, 'So Far, So Good... So What!', it was my first big tour in America. It was in '88, and we toured together. It was WARLOCK, SANCTUARY and MEGADETH, and it was, oh, man… It was all the biggest venues, and it was such a great time for metal — I mean, the good old '80s. But it was so fantastic. And my favorite song was 'In My Darkest Hour'. I love [that song]. What a great song."

On November 13, Doro's own label Rare Diamonds Productions will release her best-of album "Magic Diamonds - Best Of Rock, Ballads & Rare Treasures". The set contains 56 songs on three CDs with an almost-four-hour playing time. It is described in a press release as "an all-around impressive showcase that spans four decades of Doro music, and with 20 rock songs, 18 ballads, and 18 rare treasures, offers everything a fan's heart desires — and a lot more!"

Doro's latest single, "Brickwall", was made available in June. The song was recorded in Hamburg with Andreas Bruhn (ex-THE SISTERS OF MERCY).

"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021", Doro previously said. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like — and the song also fits quite well with these dark times.

"The lyrics are about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side — even if you literally have to tear down walls."

Doro's latest 2CD studio album, "Forever Warriors, Forever United", was released in August 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The album achieved an astounding No. 1 in the vinyl charts and No. 4 in the album charts in Germany, No. 3 in Finland and No. 3 (vinyl) and No. 7 (album) in Sweden. It also landed No. 2 in the U.K. rock charts as well as numerous other top rankings across Europe and the USA.

"Forever Warriors, Forever United" was Doro's 20th album (including WARLOCK and live releases), and it is proof of her long-lasting chapter of the finest creativity and power. The album was released just in time for her 35th anniversary of live performances. The release included 25 brand-new songs, which all had one thing in common: incredible stylistic diversity paired with the highest quality.

