DORO PESCH Looks Back On Rise Of Grunge In Early 1990s: 'The Normal Heavy Metal Wasn't Supported So Much Anymore'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked for her opinion of the state of metal music today. She responded: "I think it's great. When I started out in the '80s, really, sometimes people looked down at metalheads. I remember a couple of times, we went to some restaurants and wanted to get some food, and they didn't serve us because they were probably scared. [Laughs] And now, I feel metal is so accepted. Everybody knows all these bands. Everybody loves Lemmy and [Ronnie James] Dio, and it's cool. But in the beginning, it was sometimes hard. But then I thought, that's cool to be an outlaw. I don't mind. I think it's really cool. But I think now it's in a great place, with all these great festivals and strong, big tours. I think it's really good. Of course, it always goes up and down.'

She continued: "Sometimes, like in the '90s, it was a little bit tough, because when grunge took over, then the normal heavy metal and rock wasn't supported so much anymore, because the whole industry only wanted the grunge stuff. I recorded, I think, at least five or six records and I put all my heart and soul into them, and then I showed the record company, and I said, 'I think this could be a great single,' This could be a great video,' and, 'Check it out and listen to it. I think it's great record.' And they said, 'Well, is it grunge?' And I said, 'No. It's not grunge.' They said it had to be grunge. I said, 'No, it's not grunge at all.' And then they didn't even want to listen to it. They said, 'We can't do the marketing. You have to be grunge,' and I said, 'I don't feel it. I'm metalhead.' Then I did a couple more records that were industrial, which I love, but they said, 'No. It has to be grunge.' And then, in 2000, then I felt, yes, metal is coming back. And then I did a wonderful tour with Ronnie James Dio again. We had our 'Calling The Wild' album out, and he had the 'Magica' album out, and it was the first big American tour again. Oh, that was so awesome. Yngwie Malmsteen was on the bill too. And then I felt, yeah, it's coming back. And ever since 2000, I think it's going up and up and up and bigger and bigger."

Doro added: "But sometimes you have to live with it, you have to stick with it. It always goes up and down. And I'm happy when we play in front of people. It doesn't have to be big stadiums; it can be small, sweaty clubs. I'm happy when I see the first rows, when they're headbanging in my face, when I get the sweat in my face. So it's all good — big and small, as long as there are some people who love it. So, I must say it's great to do it for such a long time, because it always comes back. And sometimes you have to wait a little bit. At that time, [in the '90s], it took 10 years, so that was a little bit long. But you have to hang in there."

In celebration of 35 years of WARLOCK's "Triumph And Agony" album, Doro will release "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, on September 24 through Doro's own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. The "Triumph And Agony" artwork centers on Geoffrey Gillespie's famous original drawing of the "Warlock" embracing the blonde rock star.

Doro is currently working on material for a new studio album, tentatively due in 2022. The LP will be the follow-up to "Forever Warriors, Forever United", which came out in 2018. The double album featured 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs.

