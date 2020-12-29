DORO PESCH Guests On German Cooking Show 'Herdbanger' (Video)

On December 28, Doro Pesch was a guest on the German cooking show "Herdbanger", hosted by IN EXTREMO's Specki T.D. A behind-the-scenes clip from the program can be seen below.
Earlier today, Doro tweeted: "My 1st cooking show was fun. Even managed to get away w/o cooking & just did a salad. Thanks 2 #herdbanger host @SPECKI_TD. Here's a look behind the scenes w/ me proving my multi tasking abilities, talking about Lemmy AND doing a salad at the same time."
The full show can be seeen in the Amazon Music app and on their Twitch channel.
Doro is currently working on material for a new studio album, tentatively due in 2021. The LP will be the follow-up to "Forever Warriors, Forever United", which came out in 2018. The double album featured 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs.
Compared to her previous efforts, "Forever United" took a more sentimental turn, with lyrical topics covering friendship, love and companionship. A highlight was Doro's tribute to the late and great Lemmy. The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favorite artist, Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrayed Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and positive vibes.
Pesch played three drive-in concerts in her home country this past summer. The shows complied with Germany's social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Doro released a video for her new single, "Brickwall", in June. The track was made available digitally via Nuclear Blast and on vinyl on July 31.
My 1st cooking show was fun. Even managed to get away w/o cooking & just did a salad ?? Thanks 2 #herdbanger host @SPECKI_TD. Here's a look behind the scenes w/ me proving my multi tasking abilities, talking about Lemmy AND doing a salad at the same time.
??❤️#Love, #Doro pic.twitter.com/kxkZJAsIBR
— DORO (@DoroOfficial) December 29, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).