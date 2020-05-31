DORO Performs At Empty 7,000-Capacity Amphitheater In Germany As Part Of 'Corona Sessions' (Video)

German metal queen Doro Pesch performed at the empty Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen, Germany as part of WDR "Rockpalast"'s "Corona Sessions". Video of the four-song set — consisting of "I Rule The Ruins", "Für Immer", "All We Are" and "A Thousand Years" — can be seen below.

Doro stated: "Such a great place. Last time I played there it was packed with more than 7000 people. It felt totally surreal to perform there without an audience. I hope so much for live shows to come back soon, and to be safe.

"Thanks a lot to Klaus Vanscheidt for joining me on guitar, to Thomas von der Heiden Musikfotografie for the nice pix, and of course to the great Rockpalast team and Amphitheater crew!"

As previously reported, Doro will perform at least two drive-in concerts in Germany next month while complying with the country's social distancing regulations. The first one will take place on June 13 at the CARantena-Arena in Worms, while the second one will be held on June 28 at Bottrop’s Autokino am Moviepark.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino recently told investors on a quarterly earnings call that the company would experiment with drive-in shows this summer.

The first Live Nation show was held earlier in the month in Denmark, with 600 cars in attendance.

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said the crowds were respectful of distancing regulations and there were no notable incidents at the event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tom See, Live Nation's president of venues, told Rolling Stone that the tentative plan is for Live Nation to put on these concerts in their amphitheaters and allow fans to tailgate and give pod-style seating to keep social distancing measures active.

"Our ultimate goal is to connect fans with artists to create those lasting memories, and we have teams around the world exploring unique ways to make that happen," See said. "There's not a one-size-fits-all approach to drive-in concerts, but we're fortunate to have our venues and logistics in place to ramp these shows up quickly as communities are ready. Artists and fans are having fun with them, and employees and crews are glad to be working some shows, so for us it's a win all around."

