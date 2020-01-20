DORO Announces Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

January 20, 2020 0 Comments

DORO Announces Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

German "metal queen" Doro Pesch has announced her first U.S. tour dates of 2020. Following her performances on this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise, set for February 8-13, Doro will take to the stage in the following cities:

Apr. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
Apr. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Apr. 19 - West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill
May 02 - Columbia, MD @ M3 Festival
May 03 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
May 04 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
May 06 - Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester
May 07 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Doro experienced success on a global scale with her latest 2CD studio album, "Forever Warriors, Forever United" (released in August 2018 via Nuclear Blast). The album achieved an astounding No. 1 in the vinyl charts and No. 4 in the album charts in Germany, No. 3 in Finland and No. 3 (vinyl) and No. 7 (album) in Sweden. It also landed No. 2 in the U.K. rock charts as well as numerous other top rankings across Europe and the USA.

"Forever Warriors, Forever United" was Doro's 20th album (including WARLOCK and live releases), and it is proof of her long-lasting chapter of the finest creativity and power. The album was released just in time for her 35th anniversary of live performances. The release included 25 brand-new songs, which all had one thing in common: incredible stylistic diversity paired with the highest quality.

In 2019, Doro toured across the globe playing to thousands of fans, including a massively successful USA tour with co-headlining legends METAL CHURCH. Now in 2020, Doro will celebrate at venues around the globe on her upcoming world tour that leads her once again across the USA in April and May. Doro is excited to continue the "Forever Warriors, Forever United" tour and bringing a smashing show to the USA, where she will play all of the highlights of her entire career, including all of the WARLOCK classics.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).