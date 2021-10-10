DOOGIE WHITE-Fronted Version Of ALCATRAZZ Releases 'Grace Of God' Music Video

A music video for the song "Grace Of God" from ALCATRAZZ can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "V", which is set for release on October 15. The LP features original members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea, along with new vocalist Doogie White (RAINBOW, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST), drummer Mark Benquechea and guitarist Joe Stump.

The "Grace Of God" video contrasts scenes of beautiful, breathtaking landscape with somber and evocative displays of raw emotion and battle. The track takes the listener on a monumental journey with White's powerful soaring vocals, perfectly complemented by Stump and Waldo's intricate weaving guitars-and-keys-wizardry bolstered by the thunderous and robust bass and drums from Shea and Benquechea.

"I love 'Grace Of God'," comments White. "It is a cracking tune with lots of intricate vocal parts. I love what everybody in the band has done on it. It has great energy and drive… It's just magic!

"Lyrically, it is set in the Middle Ages," White continues. "It is about the fear of being sent off to war to fight for your King, your Queen, or your country… to invade a land you've never heard of, to conquer people you know nothing about, to fight for a reason you're not sure of, and the desperation in accepting such fate."

"When I first heard 'Grace Of God', I just couldn't believe how perfectly well the melody and lyrics fit together: it's hard to imagine anything else being better than that," enthuses Waldo. "Doogie has the ability to write exactly what the melody of a track calls for and the result is very powerful."

Formed in 1983, ALCATRAZZ became famous for its blend of melodic and progressive rock and for introducing guitar heroes Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai. Emerging in 1983 with "No Parole From Rock 'N' Roll", which featured the hit "Island In The Sun", the band continued building popularity in 1985 with their sophomore effort "Disturbing The Peace", which contained the hit "God Blessed Video". The band issued one more studio LP, 1986's "Dangerous Games", before ceasing operations the following year. The band regrouped and released highly acclaimed "Born Innocent" in 2020, their first studio album containing all-new material since 1986.

Both vintage and timeless, "V" treads the ALCATRAZZ textured territories of old but with renewed vigor and verve.

"The new album brings us full circle from our original roots to a modern much heavier version of all things ALCATRAZZ in 2021," confirms Shea. "I feel great and I'm looking forward to the release of our new album with its heavy rocking metal sounds."

There is little doubt that this ALCATRAZZ is going full tilt with no shackles holding them back and in that regard, White's supreme vocal work on all twelve tracks serves as the catalyst for their creative synergy, in addition to a supremely positive energy that brings the band closer than it has been since, well, 1986!

"The guys called me and asked if I wanted to join the band, and, you know, I'm sure they could and would've been spoiled for choice, but, they asked me," beams White. "I heard the music and 'Turn Of The Wheel' was the first song we wrote together. It's a great song, a 'metal' hit! 'V' has a couple songs that are 'commercially metal,' and then it has some that are very dark and menacing. It touches on a lot of isolation and loneliness, alcoholism, redemption and darkness, but hopefully there's a ray of hope and light at the end of it all."

Produced by Giles Lavery and Jimmy Waldo, and mixed by Andy Haller (Elton John, Joe Cocker, SYSTEM OF A DOWN), "V" also includes guest appearances from TANK's Cliff Evans (bass on "Grace Of God"), and RIOT's Donnie Van Stavern (bass on "Guardian Angel", "Nightwatch" and "Target"), underscoring how perennially popular ALCATRAZZ's music remains with their peers. "V" stands for ALCATRAZZ's fifth studio album of course… but it also stands just as resolutely for Victory; the victory that sees ALCATRAZZ 2021 stronger than ever despite all the odds.

Track listing:

01. Guardian Angel

02. Nightwatch

03. Sword Of Deliverance

04. Turn Of The Wheel

05. Blackheart

06. Grace Of God

07. Return To Nevermore

08. Target

09. Maybe Tomorrow

10. House Of Lies

11. Alice's Eyes

12. Dark Day For My Soul

Last fall, original ALCATRAZZ singer Graham Bonnet said that he was "no longer affiliated" with ALCATRAZZ's manager Giles Lavery." At the time, the other ALCATRAZZ members shot back, saying that they were "still represented" by Lavery and blasting Bonnet for "dictat[ing] to us who our collective or individual manager may or may not be." Not long after, Bonnet released a statement via his social media in which he said that he would "still be recording and performing with ALCATRAZZ. I am the founder and main songwriter and have been since the band's inception in '83." He added that he would "be announcing the incredible new ALCATRAZZ lineup in the spring" and promised to take the new band on the road.

