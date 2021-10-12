DOKKEN To Be Rejoined By GEORGE LYNCH For Two Shows In December

DOKKEN has announced a seven-date fall 2021 tour of California.

The trek will kick off on October 21 in Agoura Hills and will conclude with a pair of shows at the legendary West Hollywood venue Whisky A Go Go. The Whisky dates will see DOKKEN reunited with guitarist George Lynch.

Tour dates:

Oct. 21 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

Oct. 22 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

Oct. 23 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

Dec. 03 - Sycuan Casino - El Cajon, CA

Dec. 04 - The Canyon at Oxnard PACC - Oxnard, CA

Dec. 17 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA*

Dec. 18 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA*

* With special guest George Lynch

Lynch previously rejoined DOKKEN on stage in July in Ashland, Virginia and in Moline, Illinois as well as in early June at the Live United Live Music Festival in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

DOKKEN's classic lineup — Lynch, Don Dokken, , Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.

A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band's reunion tour, "Return To The East Live (2016)", was made available in 2018. In addition to the Japanese performance, the set included footage from the classic lineup's only U.S. show in September 2016 at Badlands in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as newly recorded acoustic reworkings of "Heaven Sent" and "Will The Sun Rise". Also featured on "Return To The East Live (2016)" was "It's Just Another Day", the first DOKKEN track featuring the group's classic lineup since 1997's "Shadowlife".

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill, guitarist Jon Levin and drummer BJ Zampa (HOUSE OF LORDS).

DOKKEN is currently working on material on a new studio album, tentatively due next year via Silver Lining Music, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. It will mark the group's first disc since 2012's "Broken Bones".

