DOKKEN Teases 'The Lost Songs: 1978-1981' Collection

May 28, 2020 0 Comments

DOKKEN has released a video teaser for an album called "The Lost Songs: 1978-1981". The effort, which is expected later this year, will feature material that was written by Don Dokken during the band's formative years but that has never before been made available.

A year ago, Dokken spoke to the WSOU radio station about the "The Lost Songs" collection, saying that it was a "fun" release that would include "songs recorded in the '70s when I was a little pup in my early 20s. And I have 12 songs that I haven't released," he explained. "So we're gonna go in and remaster them and all that, and I might put out that record and call it something like 'Dokken: The Early Days' or 'Dokken: The Lost Tapes', or something like that. 'Cause it was just an accident. I was cleaning out my locker and I found a bunch of master tapes from '77 to '79. And I said, 'What the heck are these?' And it turns out it was all these demos I did in the early '70s, before we had a record deal… It's kind of fun record. My voice sounds a lot younger. I listen to it, and I go, 'God, I sound like I've got helium in my voice.' I was 23 years old. I sound like Mickey Mouse."

More information about "The Lost Songs: 1978-1981" will be made available on Friday, May 29.

Longtime DOKKEN guitarist Jon Levin recently confirmed that the band was working on material for the follow-up to 2012's "Broken Bones" album.

DOKKEN's new LP will be released via Silver Lining Music, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival.

DOKKEN's classic lineup — Dokken, drummer "Wild" Mick Brown, guitarist George Lynch and bassist Jeff Pilson — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.

A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band's reunion tour, "Return To The East Live (2016)", was made available in 2018.

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — which also includes bassist Chris McCarvill and drummer BJ Zampa (HOUSE OF LORDS).

