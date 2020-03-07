DOKKEN Rejoined By GEORGE LYNCH At Biloxi Concert (Video)

George Lynch rejoined DOKKEN on stage last night (Friday, March 6) at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi to perform three of the band's classic songs: "Kiss Of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth And Nail". The reunion was the first of several DOKKEN live appearances this year which include what is being billed as a "special encore performance" featuring Lynch and Don Dokken.
Fan-filmed video footage of the Biloxi concert can be seen below.
Last night's gig marked Don Dokken's first full live performance since he underwent neck and spine surgery in November, leaving him unable to play guitar.
Following the release of DOKKEN's latest album, 2012's "Broken Bones", Don was ruthlessly criticized by fans after radiation treatments from a bout with stomach cancer and eventual vocal-cord surgery hurt his performances.
DOKKEN's classic lineup — Dokken, Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.
A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band's reunion tour, "Return To The East Live (2016)", was made available in 2018.
Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill and guitarist Jon Levin.
DOKKEN is currently working on material on a new studio album, tentatively due later in the year via Silver Lining Music, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. It will mark the group's first disc since 2012's "Broken Bones".
Over the past three years, Lynch — one-fourth of the classic DOKKEN lineup — has appeared on recordings by THE END MACHINE, KXM, ULTRAPHONIX and SWEET & LYNCH.
