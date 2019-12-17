DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB And LITA FORD To Team Up For 2020 U.S. Tour

December 17, 2019 0 Comments

DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB And LITA FORD To Team Up For 2020 U.S. Tour

DOKKEN, LITA FORD and LYNCH MOB will join forces for a U.S. tour in 2020. The trek will also include what is being billed as a "special encore performance" featuring Don Dokken and George Lynch.

An early admat for the tour was posted to DOKKEN's social media, along with the following message: "Coming in 2020! Dates TBA soon! #dokken#dondokken #georgelynch #lynchmob #litaford"

DOKKEN's classic lineup — Dokken, Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill and guitarist Jon Levin.

DOKKEN is currently working on material on a new studio album, tentatively due in 2020 via Silver Lining Music, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. It will mark the group's first disc since 2012's "Broken Bones".

Over the past two years, Lynch — one-fourth of the classic DOKKEN lineup — has appeared on recordings by THE END MACHINE, KXM, ULTRAPHONIX and SWEET & LYNCH.

LYNCH MOB is currently working on material for a new album, to be released in 2020. The effort will serve as the follow-up to 2017's "The Brotherhood".

Ford is scheduled to support Alice Cooper on 15 North American shows between April 1 and April 22, 2020.

Coming in 2020! ? Dates TBA soon! #dokken #dondokken #georgelynch #lynchmob #litaford

Posted by Dokken on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).