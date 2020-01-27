DOKKEN Announces U.S. Tour Dates Featuring GEORGE LYNCH

DOKKEN has announced a number of live appearances this year which will include what is being billed as a "special encore performance" featuring Don Dokken and George Lynch.

So far, the following dates have been confirmed:

Mar. 06 - Biloxi, KS @ Hard Rock Live *

Mar. 07 - El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

Mar. 08 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *

Mar. 28 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre *

Apr. 25 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater *

May 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street *

Jun. 06 - Sunbury, PA @ "Live United Live" Spyglass Ridge Winery *

Jun. 07 - St, Louis, MO @ Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21-22 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go *

Sep. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Fest (Sunken Garden Theater)

* With "special encore performance" featuring Don Dokken and George Lynch.

DOKKEN's classic lineup — Dokken, Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.

A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band's reunion tour, "Return To The East Live (2016)", was made available in 2018.

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill and guitarist Jon Levin.

DOKKEN is currently working on material on a new studio album, tentatively due later in the year via Silver Lining Music, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. It will mark the group's first disc since 2012's "Broken Bones".

Over the past three years, Lynch — one-fourth of the classic DOKKEN lineup — has appeared on recordings by THE END MACHINE, KXM, ULTRAPHONIX and SWEET & LYNCH.

