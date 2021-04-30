Documentary Film 'Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos' To Premiere On THE CODA COLLECTION

On May 1, preeminent global distributor and rights management partner for music films Abramorama will have its documentary "Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos" premiere on The Coda Collection — a unique, subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series via Amazon Prime video channels, paired with a complementary web site exploring new perspectives on music. Starting on June 1, "Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos" will be available for rent and purchase globally on iTunes, Google Play, Xbox and PlayStation 5.

"We are beyond thrilled that 'Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos' will be streaming on The Coda Collection," stated director Jonathan McHugh. "To be on the same platform with documentaries about rock royalty like John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Dave Grohl (with his new rock doc 'What Drives Us' debuting on Coda the same weekend as 'Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos') is truly an honor. As our film celebrates the rock icons of today as well as the genre's most passionate fans, we can't wait for the world to now have a chance to see the film on this well curated music documentary platform."

"Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos" is a deep dive into the culture of hard rock music. This genre, beloved by its millions of fans, is often misunderstood and maligned by the media and the music industry. In intimate interviews, the leading titans of rock discuss the genre and the special relationship they have with their audience. It features members of METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLIPKNOT, KORN, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ROB ZOMBIE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, GRETA VAN FLEET, HALESTORM and many more.

Viewers will get a front-row seat of what makes hard rock fans want to crowd surf, mix it up in the mosh pit or just throw all caution to the wind by participating in the ultimate community mayhem of the "Wall Of Death." We follow some of these passionate fans as they drop everything to "commune" with their "rockfamily" at music festivals across the U.S. — or wherever the road takes them — to celebrate the chaos that is rock 'n' roll.

The Coda Collection is a multi-media company founded by a team of legendary musicians, music industry veterans, and entrepreneurs that enables fans to see the most iconic moments and artists in music with a new perspective.

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. now for $4.99 per month, with a free seven-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of 2021.

To see the complete library of titles available to stream exclusively on The Coda Collection and explore new perspectives on the artists and performances surrounding the most iconic moments in music, visit www.codacollection.co.

