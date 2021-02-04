DJ ASHBA's Las Vegas Retail Store Closes Its Doors After Five Years

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba's Ashba Clothing retail store at The Strat Hotel & Casino (formerly Stratosphere) in Las Vegas, Nevada has officially closed its doors after five years in business.

Ashba launched Ashba Clothing in 2008 and opened his clothing line's flagship store in April 2016.

Earlier today, the rocker wrote on Instagram: "Life is an amazing journey.

"I wanted to take the time to thank each n everyone of you who came by my retail store in Las Vegas. I'm sure gonna miss this place!!

"I have a lifetime filled with great memories, learn a ton about running a business and met a ton of amazing people along the way that I now call friends!!

"Even though this chapter has come to an end we will now focus all of our attention online and are currently launching a ton of new @ashbaclothing that is available worldwide!!

"I will always be proud that I took 1 tshirt design, a vision and turned it into a world known brand, with over 400 products and 62 vendors shipping worldwide.

"I want to thank @richardcodding and the entire staff @stratvegas for believing in me and my brand and giving me my flagship store!! Special thx to everyone who worked at my store putting your hearts n souls into every sell. Love you all and am looking forward to the future of @ashbaclothing A ton of great things are coming your way! Mad love to you all! SHOP ASHBA www.ashbaclothing.com".

Last year, DJ released a couple of singles from his ASHBA project, which mixes his rock guitar with electronic music in what he previously described as the "perfect blend of rock and EDM."

ASHBA's "Let's Dance" single featured a guest appearance by James Michael, co-founder and lead singer of SIXX:A.M., which he and DJ formed with Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE).

"Hypnotic" and "Let's Dance" will appear on ASHBA's first full-length effort. According to DJ, he will promote the LP by embarking on a tour on which he will be joined only by a VJ.

Ashba joined GUNS N' ROSES in March 2009 following the departure of Robin Finck and stayed in the band until July 2015.

Five years ago, Ashba told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there were "multiple reasons" why he left GUNS N' ROSES, "the biggest" one of which was that "I needed to get back to my roots, back to what I really truly believed in, and that was playing songs I helped write with [SIXX:A.M. bandmates] James [Michael] and Nikki [Sixx]."

During the "Trunk Nation" interview, Ashba also once again claimed that he was approached about being part of GN'R's "Not In This Lifetime" tour, but that he declined, citing his desire to pursue SIXX:A.M. full time.

"Axl [Rose] called me and he really wanted me a part of the reunion, and I turned it down," Ashba said. "I felt if Slash is coming back, that's great — that's what the fans want, and I can go off and do what I really wanna do now… And we left [off on good terms]; everything is good. And I couldn't be happier for the fans out there. I'm a fan. Half of the band reunited, which excites me."

Photo credit: Michael Pool

