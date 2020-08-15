DJ ASHBA Wanted To Inject Rock Guitar Into EDM World

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba has just released "Hypnotic", the debut single from his ASHBA solo project. The track, which was mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy nominee Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, Lil Jon), features a guest appearance by Cali Tucker, the daughter of country music singer LaCosta Tucker and niece of country music legend Tanya Tucker.

Ashba told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the musicial approach of his new effort: "I would go to a lot of EDM concerts, and their shows are so over the top and, you know, all these young kids just losing their minds, right? And the one thing that I've noticed is … it lacks guitar, you know, and I saw an opportunity, like five years ago, going, 'If I could take what I do and somehow inject it into this world.' A lot of kids are not being exposed to a lot of guitar in that world."

"Hypnotic" will appear on ASHBA's first full-length effort, which will arrive later in the year via Edgeout Records/Universal Music Group/UMe.

According to DJ, he will promote the LP by embarking on a tour on which he will be joined only by a VJ.

"The one thing I've noticed is the lack of performance. Now, that excludes a lot of the good ones, like Aoki — there's nobody like him, and Diplo, and Calvin Harris's brilliance is amazing," Ashba told Las Vegas Review-Journal. "But I'm but I'm talking about performances as far people bringing an instrument onstage."

Produced by Ashba and following the recent filming guidelines, the video for "Hypnotic" was filmed at one of Sin City's most exclusive mansions and embodies the ultimate Las Vegas fantasy.

Ashba has brought together a formidable team for his project that includes Gavin Maloof, founding partner Vegas Golden Knights/vice chairman, Maloof Companies; and Tony Guanci, Edgeout founder and label head.

Although Ashba initially started work on the project as a collaboration with his SIXX:A.M. bandmate James Michael — under the band name PYROMANTIC — it has since evolved into an Ashba solo venture, with Michael announcing in 2018 that he was stepping away from the group.

Photo credit: Michael Pool

