May 20, 2020 0 Comments

DISTURBED's 'The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour' Postponed To 2021

DISTURBED's previously announced "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" has been postponed until summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" with STAIND and BAD WOLVES was scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, hitting amphitheaters before wrapping up on September 12 in Auburn, Washington.

Earlier today, DISTURBED released the following statement via social media: "Hello Disturbed Ones! We hope you and your families are all doing well during this crazy time. We have waited as long as we possibly could to finalize the plans for our 20th Anniversary of 'The Sickness' summer tour. We had hoped that there would be some clear direction and guidelines on how mass gatherings would be conducted this summer. Unfortunately, that clarity has not come and out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to RESCHEDULE until Next Summer. We are working to get these dates rescheduled and look forward to sharing an update soon. At the time the dates are rescheduled, refund options will become available, for further details visit LiveNation.com/refund. Thank you for understanding. Please stay safe and we can't wait to rock. David, Dan, Mike and John"

This past March, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman confirmed that the band won't perform its 2000 debut album "The Sickness" in its entirety on "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour". "No, we won't do the entire album, but we're going to do a ton of 'Sickness' material, deeper cuts, stuff people haven't heard us play off the record for a while, and definitely a huge portion of material will be 'Sickness'-oriented," the singer told Billboard.com.

"You can't, unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — as a band at our level, at this point of our career, you can't just go out and play one record because everybody came on board at different stations," the explained. "They want to hear what they fell in love with. There's definitely new production elements that we're toying with, that are elements that we've maybe used during 'The Sickness' era, but that we're doing in a new and more provocative way. That's about all I can say."

In 2010, DISTURBED celebrated the tenth anniversary of the release of "The Sickness" by reissuing it with exclusive b-sides and expanded artwork, as well as a first-time-ever vinyl edition.

Released on March 7, 2000, "The Sickness" is DISTURBED's best-selling album to date, thanks to such hit singles as "Stupify", "Voices" and "Down With The Sickness".

