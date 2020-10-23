DISTURBED's New Music Will Be 'Blisteringly Angry' And 'Brutal'

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman says that the band's new music will be "blisteringly angry" and "brutal."

Draiman, who resides in Hawaii with his wife and their son, discussed DISTURBED's plans for the follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" album during a brand new interview with "Loudwire Nights".

"I am very, very, very much looking forward to writing some more new DISTURBED material at some point, and I can pretty much guarantee it's going to be blisteringly angry," he said (hear audio below). "I'm dying to sink my teeth into new, original, angry, ferocious, brutal material."

This past June, Draiman told Download Festival TV that he has spent some of his downtime during the coronavirus pandemic "having conversations with the other guys in DISTURBED about getting some new material going, and we've got some stuff in its infancy. One song, definitely, that's killer in our back pocket; we just haven't tracked it," he said. "And we've got a few more song ideas, [but] nothing that's been hashed out enough."

Draiman went on to say that making music over the Internet has presented its own set of problems, especially since most of DISTURBED's last couple of albums were composed with the core members in a room together bouncing ideas off each other.

"We kind of need to get back into the rhythm of being able to do stuff like this in Zoom format or online as opposed to in person," he said. "At least it's some kind of real-time connection so that you can be creating together improvisationally to an extent, but there's still issues with audio — it's not as clear as you want it sometimes, there's too much compression and you lose level; it's a challenge — and the vibe isn't there. There's nothing that replaces you being in front of your co-songwriter and being able to feed off each other's energy and create in person."

Last month, DISTURBED released a cover version of Sting's 1993 single "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You".

Back in May, DISTURBED's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was postponed until summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis which is sweeping the globe.

Draiman co-wrote the song "King Of Misery" from the Iowa-based rock quartet SAUL, which has just released its debut album, "Rise As Equals", via Spinefarm Records.

