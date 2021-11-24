DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN To Light Candle At Western Wall In Jerusalem

DISTURBED singer David Draiman says that he will light a candle at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel next week.

Draiman, who is Jewish, revealed his plan in an Instagram post earlier today. He shared a photo of him at DISTURBED's July 2019 concert in in Tel Aviv, Israel, and he included the following message: "I'm going to go to the Western Wall. I'm going to light a candle at the site of the Hamas terror attack. 11am Tuesday 11/30/21, join me.

"We will not be intimidated. We're not going anywhere. #AmYisraelChai".

Although David had visited the country many times, Tel Aviv was the first DISTURBED concert in the Jewish state. Draiman addressed the crowd in Hebrew at many points during the show at Live Park Rishon LeZion and sang the Israeli national anthem "Hatikvah".

Draiman wore an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) T-shirt during the concert and at one point declared: "This is for all the IDF soldiers."

DISTURBED's song "Never Again", from 2010's "Asylum" album, was written about the Holocaust and calls out people who deny it.

The Tel Aviv show marked the first time DISTURBED performed "Never Again" since 2011.

Both of Draiman's maternal grandparents were survivors of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, while many others on his mother's side were wiped out by the Nazis.

The United States Holocaust Museum has featured Draiman in its "Voices On Anti-Semitism" podcasts.

In recent years, Draiman spoke out against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, which calls for economic pressure on Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian land, grant Arab citizens equal rights and recognize the right of return to Palestinian refugees.

Nearly two and a half years ago, Draiman spoke to KAN radio, where he called BDS advocates "idiots" and "Nazis in suits."

Draiman has in the past battled with Twitter trolls who have harassed him about his sometimes-controversial views regarding Israel and its ongoing conflict with the Palestinians. Draiman has had frequent heated exchanges with followers on Twitter, some of whom believe that Israel is not blameless in the ongoing conflict with Palestinians.

