DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN In Conversation With OZZY OSBOURNE At iHeartRadio's 'ICONS' Event

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman will host iHeartRadio's "ICONS" event, celebrating the release of Ozzy Osbourne's "Ordinary Man", which will also include an exclusive question-and-answer session with Ozzy and David.

Fans can listen and tune in free for a video stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio ICONS Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration Of 'Ordinary Man'" on Monday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel.

Released on February 21, "Ordinary Man" was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and first single "Under The Graveyard" tallied over 15 million streams and 5.3 million YouTube views on the music video. Premiered just last month, the title track and cinematic ballad "Ordinary Man" (featuring Elton John) eclipsed seven million streams. Meanwhile, the metallic burner "Straight To Hell" (featuring Slash) scored 6.9 million streams and 4.2 million YouTube views on the music video.

"Ordinary Man" marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

