DISTURBED Vocalist Calls NEIL PEART's Passing 'A Tremendous Loss', Says JUDAS PRIEST's ROCK HALL Exclusion Is 'Just Not Right'

January 24, 2020 0 Comments

DISTURBED Vocalist Calls NEIL PEART's Passing 'A Tremendous Loss', Says JUDAS PRIEST's ROCK HALL Exclusion Is 'Just Not Right'

During a recent conversation with Brent Porche of the Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR, DISTURBED vocalist David Draiman was asked if he thinks the band — which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of its debut album, "The Sickness", in 2020 — will merit consideration for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame when it becomes eligible in five years.

"I can't even put that in context," Draiman said. "It's every musician's honor and dream to be included. Who knows? Maybe one day, we'll be blessed with such a gift. If not, we've already been given so many gifts from the fans on a daily basis. You get to a point where you feel bad asking for more. It's all good. Whatever comes in the future, we're more than happy to entertain and to roll with it. I don't think we can hinge our hopes on something like that. When you have bands like [JUDAS] PRIEST still not in there, it's just not right."

Draiman was also asked to comment on the passing of RUSH drummer Neil Peart, who died from glioblastoma (an aggressive form of brain cancer) on January 7. "There's no way to overestimate the impact of the loss of such an individual," the vocalist said. "RUSH was so seminal on so many levels to so much of the rock community. It wasn't just a prog thing — it was an everybody thing. Everybody who was a musician that appreciated where music could be taken, and the creativity and the possibilities that came along with it. Just the sheer level of pure musicianship that each member alone had, but you couldn't talk about the best of the best of the world of drumming without mentioning Neil Peart — how brilliant of a player he was, how gifted, how fundamental a lot of what he created and passed down to people. Even as a lyricist — just a tremendous loss."

DISTURBED — whose latest album, "Evolution", was released via Reprise in October of 2018 — recently released a music video for the song "Hold On To Memories". The clip was directed by Matt Mahurin, who previously helmed the video for the band's cover of SIMON & GARFUNKEL's "The Sound Of Silence".

In September, DISTURBED's song "No More" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The track marked the group's seventh straight No. 1 on the chart, and tenth overall. Each of DISTURBED's last seven singles has reached No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Songs, a feat unmatched by any other artist.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).