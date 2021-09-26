DISTURBED Returns To Live Stage For First Time In Nearly Two Years (Video)

DISTURBED performed live for the first time in nearly two years last night (Saturday, September 25) as one of the headliners of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
After the show, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan took to his Instagram to share a backstage photo of him with his bandmates, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "I'm so grateful for this opportunity to come back and perform again for all of you disturbed ones after being away for two years! Thank you @louderthanlifefest @dannywimmer for giving us back what we all need! I'm still on a high from the adrenaline that I can't sleep! Hope to see you again in Nov. Much Love & respect @disturbed #areyouready #theinfectionmustdie #downwiththesickness #indestructible #holdontomemories #louderthanlifefestival".
DISTURBED's setlist was as follows:
01. Are You Ready
02. Prayer
03. The Vengeful One
04. Stupify
05. The Game
06. The Infection
07. A Reason To Fight
08. Fear
09. Indestructible
10. Inside The Fire
11. The Sound Of Silence (SIMON & GARFUNKEL cover)
12. The Light
13. Stricken
14. Down With The Sickness
In March, DISTURBED's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was officially canceled. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest STAIND and BAD WOLVES, was originally slated to take place in the summer of 2020 but was rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was eventually scrapped altogether.
"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was supposed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of DISTURBED's seminal album "The Sickness". On this tour, the band was expected to perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from DISTURBED's latest album, "Evolution", and its extensive catalog.
DISTURBED had great commercial success with its orchestral treatment of "The Sound Of Silence", which appeared on 2015's "Immortalized" album. The band also previously covered TEARS FOR FEARS' "Shout" in 2000 and GENESIS's "Land Of Confusion" in 2005, the latter of which landed at position No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.
"The Sound Of Silence" earned DISTURBED its highest Billboard Hot 100 chart position ever (No. 42 in 2016).
In September 2020, DISTURBED's "No More" landed at position No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The track, which was the third single from "Evolution", marked DISTURBED's seventh straight No. 1 on the chart.
