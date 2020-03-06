DISTURBED Releases Music Video For Live Version Of 'Hold On To Memories'

DISTURBED has released the official music video for "Hold On To Memories (Live)", a live version of the band's latest single off "Evolution", which is currently Top 15 at Active Rock Radio.

Tomorrow, DISTURBED will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album "The Sickness". To commemorate the two-decade mark, the band will release a special vinyl edition of the album. This limited edition of "The Sickness" will be pressed on "Black Cloud"-colored vinyl and available on July 10, a few days before the first U.S. date on the band's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour".

DISTURBED singer David Draiman told Consequence Of Sound about the making of "The Sickness" album: "That was the first period of really putting our creations through that level of recording, and to finally hear those songs we had been playing on the South Side of Chicago for a couple years — to finally get the chance to spread them as a recording and use them as a marketing tool, that's what I really look back on. That was the exciting part. That first period of creation for those songs was really unique."

"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" kicks off on July 15 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, hitting amphitheaters before wrapping up on September 12 in Auburn, Washington. STAIND and BAD WOLVES will serve as special guests on the tour.

In 2010, DISTURBED celebrated the tenth anniversary of the release of "The Sickness" by reissuing it with exclusive b-sides and expanded artwork, as well as a first-time-ever vinyl edition.

Released on March 7, 2000, "The Sickness" is DISTURBED's best-selling album to date, thanks to such hit singles as "Stupify", "Voices" and "Down With The Sickness".

Last September, DISTURBED's "No More" landed at position No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The track, which was the third single from the band's 2018 album "Evolution", marked DISTURBED's seventh straight No. 1 on the chart.

Each of DISTURBED's last seven singles has reached No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Songs, a feat unmatched by any artist.

DISTURBED has a total of 10 Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s. THREE DAYS GRACE holds the record with 15 No. 1s, followed by SHINEDOWN at 14 and VAN HALEN with 13.

