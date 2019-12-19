DISTURBED Releases Live Video For 'Hold On To Memories'

December 19, 2019 0 Comments

DISTURBED Releases Live Video For 'Hold On To Memories'

DISTURBED has released a music video for the song "Hold On To Memories". The clip, directed by Rafa Alcantara, is both a remembrance of those who are no longer with us, as well as a celebration of their life and the light they brought to those closest to them. The video and song's message is a powerful and universal one: as long as you keep someone's memory with you, a piece of them is still alive. The message is also a timely one, with many taking stock of the past year and decade.

Additionally, DISTURBED has launched an interactive video creator where fans can upload up to eight photos of their favorite memories to create a video montage backed by "Hold On To Memories". Fans can access this feature on DISTURBED's web site here.

The live video for "Hold On To Memories" captures a moment during DISTURBED's live show where the band performs the song alongside a video collage of their favorite memories, with photos and videos of their friends and families, both here and gone. During this part of each show, lead vocalist David Draiman asks the crowd to actively create these memories: "The people who have left us are never completely gone. They stay in our memory, and I encourage each and every one of you to live every day of your lives like it's the last day of your life, making memories that last forever with the people you care about and love. Shine your light on this world, everyone. Make memories that will last forever and cut through the darkness." This message is also reflected in the song's lyrics: "So now go do the best things in life / Bring the fight to this world while you can/ Make the most of the rest of your life /Shine your light on this world while you can/ And hold on to memories/ Hold on to every moment/ To keep them alive." The band will also release an official music video for the song in the New Year, directed by Matt Mahurin, who has previously directed DISTURBED's "The Sound Of Silence" music video.

This past September, DISTURBED's "No More" landed at position No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The track, which is the third single from the band's 2018 album "Evolution", marked DISTURBED's seventh straight No. 1 on the chart.

Each of DISTURBED's last seven singles has reached No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Songs, a feat unmatched by any artist.

DISTURBED has a total of 10 Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s. THREE DAYS GRACE holds the record with 15 No. 1s, followed by SHINEDOWN at 14 and VAN HALEN with 13.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).