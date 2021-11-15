DISTURBED Partners With DEAD SLED COFFEE For 'Get Up: Dark Java Blend'

Want to get up every morning with DISTURBED? Well, now you can! The Grammy-nominated rock band has partnered with the team at Dead Sled Coffee to bring their fans the "Get Up: Dark Java Blend". The coffee is from the Indonesian island of Java, located between Sumatra and Bali. Fans of DISTURBED who love a heavy body, nutty aroma, and bright acidity in their coffee will love this brew. "Get Up" is available in either ground or whole bean options and is on sale now for $22 via the retailer's website. International fans don't need to worry, Dead Sled ships worldwide!

"Get Up: Dark Java Blend" celebrates the band's quadruple-platinum debut album "The Sickness" — the LP that is a favorite of Mike Thorwart, co-owner of Dead Sled Coffee. He says: "Stationed in Korea at the time, the album had a huge impact on both my life and those around me. It was something we had never heard before." He goes on: "DISTURBED changed the game and continue to push boundaries while staying true to their sound. It is my pleasure to welcome DISTURBED to the Dead Sled family and help launch their 'Get Up: Dark Java Blend' to the world."

DISTURBED's Mike Wengren added: "Working with Dead Sled has been a great opportunity for me to share another passion of mine in coffee. It was fun tasting many of the flavors. I'm proud to put our stamp on a coffee that represents my own personal palette and embodies the DISTURBED attitude."

Primary Wave Music's VP of brand partnerships Lisa Fruggiero worked with Mike and his team on this exciting project, adding: "We are thrilled to bring together DISTURBED and Dead Sled Coffee to create the new coffee line, 'Get Up'. This partnership connects music and coffee like never before. Watch out for more hard-hitting flavors to come in 2022."

Dead Sled Coffee is distinguished quality coffee for the exceptional and unconventional. The company prides itself for using only the highest quality of coffee beans while partnering up with both musical and horror icons.

Dead Sled Coffee has launched official coffees with musical icons such as KISS, CYPRESS HILL and Rob Zombie, along with horror icons such as Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees), Elvira and more.

For more information, visit deadsledcoffee.com.