DISTURBED Is Working On New Music While In Quarantine

DISTURBED has commenced the songwriting process for its next studio album.

Singer David Draiman, who resides in Hawaii with his wife and their son, discussed DISTURBED's plans for the follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" album during a brand new interview with Download Festival TV presenter Kylie Olsson.

Asked how he has been spending his coronavirus downtime, David said (see video below): "We have a six-and-half-year old boy, so home schooling has been taking up most of the week… But that's most of the time. The rest of the time, I'm just messing around a little bit with music here and there — nothing crazy. [I've been] having conversations with the other guys in DISTURBED about getting some new material going, and we've got some stuff in its infancy. One song, definitely, that's killer in our back pocket; we just haven't tracked it. And we've got a few more song ideas, [but] nothing that's been hashed out enough."

According to Draiman, making music over the Internet has presented its own set of problems, especially since most of DISTURBED's last couple of albums were composed with the core members in a room together bouncing ideas off each other.

"We kind of need to get back into the rhythm of being able to do stuff like this in Zoom format or online as opposed to in person," he said. "At least it's some kind of real-time connection so that you can be creating together improvisationally to an extent, but there's still issues with audio — it's not as clear as you want it sometimes, there's too much compression and you lose level; it's a challenge — and the vibe isn't there. There's nothing that replaces you being in front of your co-songwriter and being able to feed off each other's energy and create in person."

Last month, DISTURBED's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was postponed until summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" with STAIND and BAD WOLVES was scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, hitting amphitheaters before wrapping up on September 12 in Auburn, Washington.

Released on March 7, 2000, "The Sickness" is DISTURBED's best-selling album to date, thanks to such hit singles as "Stupify", "Voices" and "Down With The Sickness".

Last September, DISTURBED's "No More" landed at position No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The track, which was the third single from "Evolution", marked DISTURBED's seventh straight No. 1 on the chart.

