DISTURBED Becomes First Band To Perform At Hard Rock Live In Gary, Indiana (Video)

November 5, 2021 0 Comments

DISTURBED Becomes First Band To Perform At Hard Rock Live In Gary, Indiana (Video)

Last night (Thursday, November 4), DISTURBED became the first band to perform at the new Hard Rock Live performance venue at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana. This marked DISTURBED's second show back since the start of the pandemic; the band headlined one of the nights of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky in September.

Jeff Clayton, director of entertainment at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, told the Chicago Tribune that DISTURBED was "the perfect fit" to be the first act to play the venue, which can seat up to 1,916 with an overall capacity of 2,207, including standing room only.

"It seemed to align very much with the theater and the Hard Rock brand," he said. "Hard Rock serves all genres of music, this just happened to be the one we went with for the first concert. We think they represent everything we want to represent and we're very, very excited to have them as the first act."

DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan, who grew up in Alsip, Illinois, said that he was excited to get the call up to be the first act at the new performance venue.

"I'm thrilled because I know the fans have been waiting for this. It's close enough to home that we'll have family and friends come out," he said. "We're thrilled that we finally, finally get the chance to return."

In March, DISTURBED's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was officially canceled. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest STAIND and BAD WOLVES, was originally slated to take place in the summer of 2020 but was rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was eventually scrapped altogether.

"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was supposed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of DISTURBED's seminal album "The Sickness". On this tour, the band was expected to perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from "Evolution" and DISTURBED's extensive catalog.

In September 2020, DISTURBED released a cover version of Sting's 1993 single "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You".






COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).