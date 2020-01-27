DISTURBED Announces 'The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour' With STAIND

DISTURBED has announced a 31-date "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" throughout North America, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest STAIND and BAD WOLVES, celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album "The Sickness". On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, "Evolution", and their extensive catalog. "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" will run from mid-July through mid-September, with dates in cities including Tampa, Toronto, Cincinnati, Phoenix, and Irvine (full dates below).

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time (with the exception of the Rogers, AR show which will go on-sale at 12 p.m. local time) here. Select presales will begin Tuesday, January 28. Special VIP, meet-and-greet, and merch bundle packages are available for all dates. DISTURBED's tour will also be a part of Ticket To Rock 2020, an exclusive ticket package at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.

Tour dates:

July 15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

July 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

July 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 - Tampa, FL/// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 01 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August 02 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

August 04 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 06 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 08 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 13 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

August 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 16 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 01 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 02 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 05 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

September 09 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 11 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

In 2010, DISTURBED celebrated the tenth anniversary of the release of "The Sickness" by reissuing it with exclusive b-sides and expanded artwork, as well as a first-time-ever vinyl edition.

Released on March 7, 2000, "The Sickness" is DISTURBED's best-selling album to date, thanks to such hit singles as "Stupify", "Voices" and "Down With The Sickness".

Guitarist Dan Donegan told The Pulse Of Radio that the band never expected "Down With The Sickness" or "The Sickness" to do as well as they did. "I think 'Down With The Sickness' was like the seventh most downloaded song that was recorded in the '90s," he said. "It was like in a list of like four Michael Jackson songs and NIRVANA's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' and we were in the Top 10 of those songs. And I was just blown away by those statistics. Those are big numbers there. I mean, we're just overwhelmed to think that we could go from a garage band in the south side of Chicago to selling a lot of albums and having a fan base and making a career out of it."

Last September, DISTURBED's "No More" landed at position No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The track, which was the third single from the band's 2018 album "Evolution", marked DISTURBED's seventh straight No. 1 on the chart.

Each of DISTURBED's last seven singles has reached No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Songs, a feat unmatched by any artist.

DISTURBED has a total of 10 Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s. THREE DAYS GRACE holds the record with 15 No. 1s, followed by SHINEDOWN at 14 and VAN HALEN with 13.