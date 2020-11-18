DISTURBED Announces New Partnership With PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC PUBLISHING

Primary Wave Music Publishing, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, continues their steady stream of acquisitions, announcing today they have acquired the music publishing catalog and master royalty stream of the multi-platinum band DISTURBED. The multi-million-dollar deal encompasses the Grammy-nominated band's publishing and master income stream for their compositions and masters across their entire career to date. Titles include "Indestructible", "The Vengeful One" and "Stricken", which Billboard called a "monstrous modern metal jam that compels you to stand up and scream."

Also included in the deal is DISTURBED's massive hit "Down With The Sickness", their first single to be certified platinum in the United States, as well as their 2015 cover of SIMON & GARFUNKEL's classic hit "The Sound Of Silence". Their version of the song, which has been streamed nearly a half billion times, became an instant classic, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Songs and Mainstream Rock charts, ultimately landing a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Performance" in 2017.

Terms of the deal also include access to the publishing firm's marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities and film and TV production. Primary Wave will additionally work with the band to market their name and likeness.

"Over the past twenty years, DISTURBED's genre-defining music has broken down barriers with their iconic sound, instantly-recognizable melodies and uncanny ability to reimagine songs with an aggressive swagger all their own," states Robert Dippold, partner and president, digital strategy for Primary Wave Music Publishing. He continues: "The band has done a tremendous job building a rabid community and brand around their music, as evidenced by their five consecutive number one albums and sold out world tours. We are thrilled to welcome them to our family and cannot wait to jump in and do what we do best — build upon their legacy and continue to position DISTURBED as one of the premiere hard rock acts."

DISTURBED is one of the most successful rock bands in modern history. The multiplatinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarified air alongside METALLICA, the only other hard rock group to do so in the history of the chart. "Immortalized" (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash "The Sound Of Silence", which garnered a nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards in the category of "Best Rock Performance." Since their formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally and scored twelve No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut, "The Sickness", formally announced their arrival as hard rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent Grammy Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named "Best Rock Artist" during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, DISTURBED continues to boldly forge ahead with the release of its aptly titled seventh offering, "Evolution".