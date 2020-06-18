DISTURBED Announces 2021 Dates For 'The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour'

DISTURBED has confirmed the rescheduled 2021 dates for its "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour", co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest STAIND and BAD WOLVES, will begin on July 7, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for their rescheduled dates. "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album "The Sickness". On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, "Evolution", and their extensive catalog.

All dates on this tour have been rescheduled with the exception of the Chula Vista, California show, for which tickets will automatically be refunded. If ticket holders cannot attend the new rescheduled date or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund or reach out to your point of purchase.

"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" 2021 dates:

July 07 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 08 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 12 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

July 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 18 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 20 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 21 - Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 24 - Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

July 26 - Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 28 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 31 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 04 - Burgettstown, PA at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 06 - Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 08 - Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 13 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 14 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 16 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

Aug. 18 - The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 23 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

This past March, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman confirmed that the band won't perform its 2000 debut album "The Sickness" in its entirety on "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour". "No, we won't do the entire album, but we're going to do a ton of 'Sickness' material, deeper cuts, stuff people haven't heard us play off the record for a while, and definitely a huge portion of material will be 'Sickness'-oriented," the singer told Billboard.com.

"You can't, unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — as a band at our level, at this point of our career, you can't just go out and play one record because everybody came on board at different stations," the explained. "They want to hear what they fell in love with. There's definitely new production elements that we're toying with, that are elements that we've maybe used during 'The Sickness' era, but that we're doing in a new and more provocative way. That's about all I can say."

In 2010, DISTURBED celebrated the tenth anniversary of the release of "The Sickness" by reissuing it with exclusive b-sides and expanded artwork, as well as a first-time-ever vinyl edition.

Released on March 7, 2000, "The Sickness" is DISTURBED's best-selling album to date, thanks to such hit singles as "Stupify", "Voices" and "Down With The Sickness".