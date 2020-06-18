DISTURBED Announces 2021 Dates For 'The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour'

DISTURBED has confirmed the rescheduled 2021 dates for its "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour", co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest STAIND and BAD WOLVES, will begin on July 7, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for their rescheduled dates. "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album "The Sickness". On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, "Evolution", and their extensive catalog.
All dates on this tour have been rescheduled with the exception of the Chula Vista, California show, for which tickets will automatically be refunded. If ticket holders cannot attend the new rescheduled date or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund or reach out to your point of purchase.
"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" 2021 dates:
July 07 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 08 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 12 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
July 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
July 18 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 20 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
July 21 - Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
July 24 - Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre
July 26 - Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 28 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 31 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 04 - Burgettstown, PA at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 06 - Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 08 - Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Aug. 13 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Aug. 14 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 16 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
Aug. 18 - The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 23 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
This past March, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman confirmed that the band won't perform its 2000 debut album "The Sickness" in its entirety on "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour". "No, we won't do the entire album, but we're going to do a ton of 'Sickness' material, deeper cuts, stuff people haven't heard us play off the record for a while, and definitely a huge portion of material will be 'Sickness'-oriented," the singer told Billboard.com.
"You can't, unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — as a band at our level, at this point of our career, you can't just go out and play one record because everybody came on board at different stations," the explained. "They want to hear what they fell in love with. There's definitely new production elements that we're toying with, that are elements that we've maybe used during 'The Sickness' era, but that we're doing in a new and more provocative way. That's about all I can say."
In 2010, DISTURBED celebrated the tenth anniversary of the release of "The Sickness" by reissuing it with exclusive b-sides and expanded artwork, as well as a first-time-ever vinyl edition.
Released on March 7, 2000, "The Sickness" is DISTURBED's best-selling album to date, thanks to such hit singles as "Stupify", "Voices" and "Down With The Sickness".