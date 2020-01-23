DISTURBED And STAIND To Headline UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL In West Michigan

January 23, 2020 0 Comments

DISTURBED And STAIND To Headline UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL In West Michigan

Upheaval Festival, a two-day rock music festival, is launching in Grand Rapids, Michigan July 17-18, 2020. The inaugural festival will feature some of the biggest names in rock music and brings a new event to Belknap Park, notably the home of the annual Breakaway Music Festival.

The 2020 festival will be headlined by multiplatinum Chicago hard rock group DISTURBED, the only hard rock group aside from METALLICA to achieve five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. Also headlining Upheaval is STAIND, the recently reunited American rock band with 15 million records sold worldwide.

Other notable acts on the bill for the two-day festival include CHEVELLE, SKILLET, AVATAR, HELLYEAH, LIKE A STORM, and a variety of regional bands.

Belknap Park is the largest seasonal outdoor concert venue in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located within walking distance of the city center, the multi-purpose park transforms into a temporary amphitheater with 360-degree views of downtown Grand Rapids and the riverfront. Belknap Park has been home to the annual Breakaway Music Festival since 2017, and provides for a convenient and exciting outdoor entertainment option in West Michigan.

Upheaval is brought to you by MiEntertainment Group, the co-producers of the Breakaway Music Festival, and WGA Entertainment, the promoter behind Rock Fest and Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin. The partnership between these two independent promoters brings a high level of expertise to the festival setting, and fans can expect a top-notch experience at Upheaval.

"Grand Rapids is one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest and we are thrilled to be expanding the music scene in West Michigan," said Jenna Meyer, co-founder of MiEntertainment Group. "As a resident of west Michigan, it is exciting to expand our business in my hometown and take the next steps in our vision of producing more events at Belknap Park."

Early bird tickets are on sale now at www.upheavalfest.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).