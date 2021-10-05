DISTURBED And PUCK HCKY Team Up For New Hockey-Themed Apparel Collection

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a new collection of gear with DISTURBED.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "DISTURBED has been absolutely crushing it with fans for years and have been a huge part of people's musical lives with such great songs. Whenever you hear a DISTURBED song or record, you get sucked in because they have such a knack for writing such powerful tunes that stick with you. They also hail from a true hockey city... Chicago! We here at Puck Hcky could not be more fired-up to be releasing this collection with them, and there is more to come! Should you ever get to the Puck Hcky store, be prepared to hear DISTURBED playing while you shop!"

The Disturbed x Puck Hcky collection features pro-quality crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, joggers, hats, raglans and tees.

The entire collection is available at www.puckhcky.com.

Based in Royal Oak, Michigan, about 10 minutes north of Detroit, Puck Hcky started in 2015 when Marini decided that the hockey world needed a "cool" fashion brand and his partner, Puck Hcky president Amy Steffek, pushed to "go for it." "So we jumped in, and Puck Hcky was born," Marini told California Rubber. "We are having an absolute blast with the brand and growing day by day. We have an amazing crew here, too. Everyone is totally focused on making Puck Hcky the go-to hockey-fashion brand for the masses."

Regarding Puck Hcky's artist collaborations, Marini said: "What makes all of the collaborations special is that we truly get each partner to participate in the creation of the designs, which brings a certain level of authenticity to the end-products. We refuse to put any product out for sale until they are 100 percent approved by each partner we work with. It's awesome."