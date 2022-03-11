DISTURBED And AVENGED SEVENFOLD Singers Speak Out Against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

DISTURBED's David Draiman and AVENGED SEVENFOLD's M. Shadows have publicly criticized Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The bill, titled "Parental Rights In Education", has been dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill because it seeks to ban discussion of gender and sexuality issues with younger students.

On Thursday (March 20), Draiman, who recently announced plans to relocate to Miami from Honolulu, took to his Twitter to share a Miami Herald article about protests that have erupted in Florida after the passage of the controversial bill in the state legislature, and he included the following message: " This is fucking ridiculous. #GAYGAYGAYGAYGAYGAYGAY".

Earlier today, M. Shadows weighed in on Draiman's tweet, writing: "As a parent of a 7 and 9 year old they have asked about sex and used the word 'gay' in derogatory fashion. Kids are aware at this age so I feel the quicker we explain and show empathy for all people the better… including in school. (I read the full bill.)"

The "Parental Rights In Education" bill passed in the Florida Senate with a 22-17 vote on Tuesday, March 8.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the bill, which also includes measures that would give parents better access to their kids' education and health records.

"Clearly right now, we see a lot of focus on the transgenderism, telling kids that they may be able to pick genders and all that. I don't think parents want that for these young kids," DeSantis said.

If DeSantis signs the bill into law, school teachers and staff will be prohibited from having classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity with students. Parents will also have an option to sue a school district if the policy is violated.

