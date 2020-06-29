DIRTY HONEY Performs Acoustic Version Of "Down The Road" As Part Of 'Suitcase Sessions'

On a late afternoon earlier this month, with Dodger Stadium and the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background, DIRTY HONEY took to the hills — with suitcase in hand — and shot an acoustic performance clip of its song "Down The Road" as the newest installment in the band's "Suitcase Sessions" video series. Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, DIRTY HONEY launched the series when the band had to cancel its plans to travel to Australia to record new music with producer Nick DiDia, as well as perform their first-ever concerts there and in Japan.

"Down The Road" is a seductive and melancholy anthem and this acoustic performance underscores the band's strong connection to the blues. The video's gentle transition from late afternoon to dusk is courtesy of cinematographer Nick Almanza and director of photography Jonathan Suarez. You can check out the clip below.

From the band's Los Angeles base, DIRTY HONEY has been writing and demoing new music with Australia-based producer Nick DiDia via Zoom, and is looking to meet up with DiDia to record either in Los Angeles or Australia — depending on travel restrictions — this summer.

To say that 2019 was a breakout year for DIRTY HONEY would be an understatement. The band released its self-titled debut EP in March 2019. Over the course of the last year-plus, DIRTY HONEY opened for THE WHO, GUNS N' ROSES and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, performed at more than a dozen major summer festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Louder Than Life, Heavy Montreal, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Epicenter, and played to SRO crowds at every show on its first-ever headline tour in December and January and February this year. DIRTY HONEY also made music history when it became the only unsigned artist ever to hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart with its debut track "When I'm Gone". Additionally, the band was named Canadian Rock Radio's #1 International Breakout Artist of 2019. DIRTY HONEY's second single, went all the way to No. 4 at Rock Radio, and the band has racked up nearly 30 million total streams.

