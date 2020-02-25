DIRKSCHNEIDER To Support HELLOWEEN On Fall 2020 European Tour

DIRKSCHNEIDER, the German band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will support HELLOWEEN on the European leg of the "United Alive World Tour Part II" 2020 tour in the fall. The DIRKSCHNEIDER portion of the trek will kick off on September 26 in Zvolen, Slovakia and conclude on October 31 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Tour dates:

Sep. 26 - SK - Zvolen, Ice Stadium

Sep. 27 - AT - Vienna, Gasometer

Sep. 29 - CH - Zurich, Samsung Hall

Sep. 30 - IT - Milano, Lorenzini District

Oct. 02 - DE - Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

Oct. 04 - UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy

Oct. 05 - UK - London, Brixton Academy

Oct. 07 - FR - Paris, Olympia

Oct. 08 - LU - Luxemburg, Rockhal

Oct. 09 - FR - Lyon, Le Transbordeur

Oct. 11 - ES - Barcelona, St. Jordi Club

Oct. 12 - ES - Madrid, WiZink Center

Oct. 15 - CZ - Prague, O2 Arena

Oct. 16 - DE - Bochum, Ruhrcongress

Oct. 17 - DE - Hamburg, Sporthalle

Oct. 19 - HU - Budapest, Papp Laszlo Sportarena

Oct. 20 - PL - Katowice, MCK

Oct. 23 - RU - Moscow, Adrenaline - Stadium

Oct. 25 - RU - St. Petersburg, A2

Oct. 27 - EE - Tallin, Noblessneri Valukoda

Oct. 29 - FI - Helsinki, Black Box

Oct. 31 - SE - Gothenburg, Partille Arena

Udo is scheduled to play two shows at this year's Wacken Open Air festival in August: the first will see his band DIRKSCHNEIDER perform ACCEPT's classic 1985 album "Metal Heart" in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 35th anniversary, while the second will pair Udo's main band U.D.O. with Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr, the military band of the German federal armed forces. U.D.O. and the 100-plus musicians of Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr previously teamed up for the 2015 edition of Wacken and then for another concert in Elspe in 2018.

In 2018, Udo told Greece's Rock Overdose that he would no longer perform any ACCEPT songs live once he has completed his current touring obligations with his DIRKSCHNEIDER project. "I did now the DIRKSCHNEIDER thing for nearly three hundred shows — I played only ACCEPT songs," he said. "If [the fans] wanna hear some ACCEPT classic stuff, what can I say? Then please go to [see] ACCEPT; they're still touring.

"I would say as long as ACCEPT is existing, I don't play any ACCEPT songs anymore," he explained. "If they maybe split up and I'm still continuing to tour, then it's a possibility to play some ACCEPT songs. But at the moment, they're still going on tour and they play also a lot of old ACCEPT classic stuff, so here we go. I mean, I have now 16 U.D.O. albums out and I think we have enough songs to do a setlist without ACCEPT songs."